Lara Balasz

Adobe names Lara Balazs as CMO and EVP, global marketing. Balazs was most recently CMO and general manager of the strategic partner group at financial software and services company Intuit. She has also led marketing for Amazon Prime and served as SVP, head of North America marketing at Visa. At Adobe, Balazs will lead the global marketing organization, responsible for the Adobe brand, Adobe.com, events, campaigns, communications, social media and the company’s media operations and marketing insights. “Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe's brand reach and impact,” said Adobe chair and CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Julia Glidden

Ipsos, a market research and polling company, brings on Julia Glidden as group president of its US public affairs practice. Glidden was previously chair of the UK-based data & analytics firm Pivot. Before that, she was corporate VP at Microsoft, implementing a rebuild and reboot of the company’s public sector strategy, and general manager, global government industry at IBM. In her new position, Glidden will be responsible for ensuring that Ipsos’ clients in the public and private sectors receive the insights solutions they need. “Julia has proven herself many times over by steering large organizations through successful transformations toward double-digit growth,” said Ipsos North America CEO Mary Ann Packo.

Mike Wesley

Brinker International, a casual dining restaurant company with brands that include Chili's Grill & Bar, appoints Mike Wesley VP of marketing for its Maggiano's Little Italy unit. Wesley comes to Maggiano's after 14 years at KFC, where he was most recently VP of brand marketing, KFC U.S. He has also held brand positions at Procter & Gamble. In his new role, Wesley will work to amplify and build the Maggiano's brand, driving key marketing and promotional strategies. “We are certain that his visionary leadership style combined with his experience in driving brand relevance will enable us to elevate our marketing strategy," said Dominique Bertolone, president, Maggiano's Little Italy, and SVP, Brinker International.