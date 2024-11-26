Philippe de Backer

KKR has named Philippe de Backer managing director of European public affairs, effective January 1.

Based in the global investment giant’s London office, de Backer will report to Ken Mehlman, global head of PA & co-head of the global impact group.

De Backer was a member of the European Parliament, focused on financial regulation, industrial policy and infrastructure investment.

He also did stints in Belgium’s government as Secretary of State for Social Fraud, Privacy, and the North Sea, as well Minister of Administrative Simplification, Digital Agenda, Telecom, and Postal Services,

De Backer also has counseled consulting firms and private equity funds on healthcare investing and life sciences.

Mehlman said de Backer’s "expertise can help us anticipate policy change, make better investments and ensure that our firm remains at the forefront of responsible investment in today’s dynamic and highly complex European environment.”

KKR has 550 staffers across 11 EMEA offices that manage about $100B in assets.

It expects to complete the acquisition of FGS Global from WPP by the end of the month.