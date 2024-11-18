Valcour has agreed to provide strategic communications, PR and government relations services to Serbia as the host of EXPO 2027, slated for Belgrade.

Themed “Play for Humanity: Sport & Music for All,” the event will pitch play as the foundation of resilience and capacity building to face new challenges in the future.

More than 4M people are expected to attend EXPO 2027, which will run from May 15 through Aug. 15.

Valcour president Matt Mowers heads his firm’s four-member Serbia team.

He served in the Trump State Dept. as chief of staff & chief policy officer in the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator & Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy. He also was State’s White House advisor.

The firm’s one-year contract, which went into effect on Nov. 15, carries fees of $65K per-month. Valcour reports to Serbia’s foreign minister Marko Djuric and charge d’Affaires Vladimir Maric.