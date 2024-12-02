Jennifer Little

FleishmanHillard hires Jennifer Little as general manager of its Texas business, including the agency’s offices in Austin and Dallas. Little joins FH from Burson, where she was EVP, corporate affairs. In addition to teaching public relations and communications courses at Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas, she has held executive posts at MWWPR, Edelman and Ketchum. In her new post, Little will be responsible for the strategic plan and vision for FleishmanHillard Texas that will serve as a blueprint for its areas of growth and management, including client experience, business development, talent development and staffing. She succeeds Kristy Wilson, who is shifting her focus to lead one of the firm's largest global clients. "She has a record of driving growth, strengthening client partnerships across industries, championing talent and creating a thriving workplace culture,” said FH president, Americas and chief strategy officer Della Sweetman.

Ray Day

Allison Worldwide names Stagwell vice chair Ray Day as executive chairman. He will continue his role with Stagwell while assuming his new duties. Allison Worldwide chairman Scott Allison and vice chair Andy Hardie-Brown, who launched the agency in 2001, are stepping down from their roles and moving to an advisor capacity. Before coming to Stagwell in 2020, Day was chief communications officer at IBM. He was previously group VP, communications at Ford. “As a results-oriented leader, Ray brings a dynamic approach to business and financial strategies that drive top-and bottom-line growth," said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn. Stagwell acquired Allison+Partners (now Allison Worldwide) as part of its merger with MDC Partners in August 2021.

(L-R) Haifa Barbari,

Joe Macera

Imre brings on Haifa Barbari as EVP of strategy and customer experience and Joe Macera as SVP, group creative director of copy. Haifa Barbari, who specializes in health, tech and emerging markets, as has worked across the UK, US, and Asia-Pacific with such brands as Patient Ready, Be What Matters, Saatch & Saatchi Wellness and Biolumina. At Imre she will lead and enhance the agency’s strategic offerings connecting behavior change with the impact of AI. Macera was most recently VP, creative director – copy at 21GRAMS, and he was previously a VP at H4B Chelsea. In his new position, he will guide creative strategy. “Haifa’s strategic expertise in global healthcare and her drive for innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful, future-focused solutions,” said imre president Anna Kotis. “Joe’s proven creative leadership in launching major health campaigns strengthens our ability to craft resonant narratives for both healthcare professionals and patients.”

Thomas Ranese

Intuit appoints former Chobani chief marketing officer Thomas Ranese as CMO. At Chobani, Ranese focused on brand building and consumer engagement. He was previously global CMO at Uber and VP, global hardware marketing at Google. Ranese also serves on the boards of Global Mobile Marketing Association, the LGBTQ+ Victory Campaign Fund, and the healthcare nonprofit Altarum. In his new position, he will lead all aspects of marketing the Intuit brand, including strategy, go-to-market plans, sponsorships, communications, and corporate responsibility.