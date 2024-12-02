Yann Hatchuel

Fenton has hired Yann Hatchuel, who was head of marketing at BerlinRosen, as its first VP-marketing.

Hatchuel, who exited BR in June after a five-year stint, is charged with building Fenton’s marketing operation from the ground up.

He will elevate the firm’s national presence and expand its verticals including corporate social good, philanthropy, issue advocacy, advertising, creative, digital, government and racial justice/DEI.

Prior to BR, which is now part of Orchestra, Hatchuel was brand manager for 7 For All Mankind in Rio de Janeiro, and marketing manager for NuParfums in New York.