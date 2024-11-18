Hemsworth is named marketing agency of record for the Computer Museum of America. The agency will support CMoA’s reputation as a premier attraction in the metro Atlanta area through integrated PR, digital and traditional marketing campaigns targeting both consumers and the education market, with a focus on establishing the museum as a technology mecca and reinforcing its position as the home of one of the world’s largest collections of digital-age artifacts. Hemsworth will also manage CMoA’s social media strategy. The museum, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, will launch a new permanent exhibition, iNNOVATE: Fifty Years of Inspiration at Apple, in 2026. “Hemsworth’s established connections within the market and expertise in marketing attractions on a national and global scale will undoubtedly help elevate awareness for our special museum,” said Computer Museum of America founder and board chair Lonnie Mimms.

MSR adds Savant Growth and subsidiary DevSavant, as well as Almaden Valley Athletic Club, to its client roster. For Savant Growth, the agency will boost thought leadership and social media presence, focusing on the firm's expertise in B2B, SaaS, AI, and its AppliedAI solution, which streamlines operations and growth for portfolio companies. MSR will provide Latin American software development and talent provider DevSavant with content creation and thought leadership services. For AVAC, MSR will work to enhance the Club's profile in health and wellness by promoting its programming and facilities. "MSR is a valued partner who has helped us develop impactful messaging,” said Savant Growth co-founder and managing partner Javier Rojas.

Carve Communications signs on with Red Toolbox, a toy company inspired by professional-grade tools and outdoor equipment. The company’s playsets provide children with skill-building experiences that are immersive and inspire creativity, social skills, and hands-on learning. Thes partnership marks Carve’s first new client since acquiring Freeman Public Relations in November, underscoring its expanding capabilities within the children’s toy industry. “Their years of experience and proven track record, coupled with their multifaceted, results-driven approach to PR is exactly what we need to amplify our standout brands,” said Red Toolbox SVP of marketing and licensing Donna Arbietman.