Prosek Partners handles HPS Investment Partners as the global credit investment manager is acquired by BlackRock for $12B.

The Wall Street Journal reports the deal provides BlackRock “a significant foothold in what is now one of the hottest markets on Wall Street.”

HPS’ business of lending directly to companies (and collecting lucrative fees) has boomed as banks have pulled back from making risky loans.

Scott Kapnick, HPS CEO, said the deal marks an important milestone in the drive to become the world‘s leading provider of private financing solutions.

“The combination of HPS’s proven culture of investment discipline with BlackRock’s global reach will allow us to seize new opportunities for our investors and employees and set us up for continued success for the next decade and beyond,” he said.

Founded in 2007, HPS manages $148B in client assets.

Prosek Partners’ Mike Geller and Josh Clarkson represent HPS.