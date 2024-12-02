Jeff Marshall

Burson has recruited Jeff Marshall as global chief inclusion officer and Natasha Avery as global chief talent acquisition officer.

The pair are “outstanding additions to our people team in their respective disciplines,” according to Azurée Montoute-Lewis, global chief people officer.

Marshall was working as a motivational speaker at SpeakMarshallSpeak after a seven-year stint as UM Worldwide, where he exited last May as chief diversity officer, head of diversity, equity & belonging.

He also spent nearly a dozen years at The Media & Marketing Group and was founder/CEO of 4Kings Investment Group.

Avery joins Burson from parent company WPP, where she was VP, executive recruiter.

Previously, she was director of talent acquisition for North America at AKQA, and executive VP, talent acquisition at Edelman.

Montoute-Lewis said the hiring of Marshall “underscores our commitment to ensuring that our agency is representative of the world at large and that our team members feel a sense of belonging in our workplace," while Avery “has an expansive network from which she will help us continue to build our community of world-class talent.”