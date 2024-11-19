Supreme Group acquires Amendola Communications, a Scottsdale, AZ firm that provides integrated PR, marketing and social media services to healthcare, health tech and life sciences companies. Amendola will continue to operate under its brand name within Supreme Group, with co-founder and CEO Jodi Amendola staying on to lead the organization as president. Amendola is the fifth agency to join Supreme Group’s platform since it was formed following private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners’ majority investment in the digital agency Supreme Optimization in March 2023. “We’re impressed by Amendola’s entrepreneurial, results-driven focus, and excited to help take the team to the next level with the combined strength of our experienced Supreme Group executive team and the platform’s sister agencies,” said Superme Group CEO Tom Donnelly.

MSR Communications, a boutique PR and digital marketing communications firm specializing in B2B, technology, and consumer lifestyle, marks its 25th anniversary with the release of a new infographic. “PR in 2020 - 2024: Navigating Headwinds,” looks at how PR professionals have adapted to such developments as the pandemic, media layoffs and the rise of GenerativeAI. It follows MSR's "PR in 1999 and 2019: A 20-Year Retrospective," which was created for the firm’s 20th anniversary. "MSR's new infographic captures PR's transformation over the last four years, while our continued success with repeat and new clients showcases the strength of our relationships and commitment to impactful results,” said MSR Communications principal Mary Shank Rockman.

PRSSA, an organization for students interested in the PR and communications fields, adds Universidad de las Américas Puebla–located in Cholula, Mexico–and William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ to its network of chapters. UDLAP is the first PRSSA chapter in Mexico. The UDLAP chapter will be supported by PRSA San Diego/Imperial Counties. PRSA member Dr. Judith Cruz-Sandoval will serve as faculty adviser and Dr. Mauricio Graciano will serve as professional adviser. “This achievement underscores UDLAP's commitment to providing our students with a world-class education and preparing them for success in the dynamic field of communication and public relations,” said Cruz-Sandoval. The Willam Paterson University chapter, supported by PRSA New Jersey, is the 11th PRSSA chapter established in The Garden State. Professors Lorra Brown and Jungyun Won will serve as faculty advisers, and Logan Williams and Christina Forrest will serve as professional advisers.