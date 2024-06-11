(L-R) Amy Binder,

RF|Binder has acquired Taft Communications, the Jersey firm noted for its purpose-driven PR programs.

The move boosts RF|Binder capabilities in purpose, energy & sustainability, health & wellness, and provides new expertise in pharmaceuticals, hospital systems and foundations.

Amy Binder said Taft’s “commitment to driving purpose is perfectly aligned with our firm’s values. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to support companies in advancing both their business goals and the societal contributions.”

Taft will operate as “Taft Communications, a division of RF|Binder" and will work from its Trenton office.

CEO Ted Deutsch will become executive managing director of RF|Binder and lead the Taft division.

He will be supported by Taft senior managing directors Jayne O’Connor, Sheila Cort; and chief client officer Lindsey Pascarella.

RF|Binder and Taft forged their partnership though their involvement in the PROI Global Network.