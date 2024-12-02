Kate Rouch

OpenAI hires Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch as its first CMO. At Coinbase, where Rouch came on as its first CMO in August 2021, she led all of the company’s marketing and PR functions. She was previously VP, global head of brand and product marketing as Meta, spending more than a decade at the company. A Dec. 3 post from OpenAI on X said that “her experience across consumer and enterprise marketing will shape how we connect people to the transformative power of AI.”

Cara Donatto

Atlantic Music Group names Cara Donatto EVP of media strategy, tasked with overseeing the company’s publicity and communications strategy and execution. Donatto returns to Atlantic from Interscope Geffen A&M, where she had been head of media strategy & communications since 2019. In her previous stint at Atlantic, Donatto was SVP of publicity. She has also served as director of media & artist relations at Island Def Jam Records. At AMG, Donatto will work with artists across the company’s roster and label brands. “She’s played an essential role in the long-term development of a string of chart-topping artists, while building invaluable relationships at every level of the music and media community,” said Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge.

George Brady

Stagwell promotes George Brady to CEO of its The People Platform unit, which combines mobile intelligence with mapping technology, consumer surveys and other third-party data to provide mobility insights, location intelligence and audience measurement services. Brady previously served as The People Platform’s president and chief revenue officer. Before joining the company in 2020, he spent over two decades at Nielsen, holding positions including VP of client solutions on-location and VP of sales, TV/cable and digital out of home. "George has long been a trailblazer in delivering game-changing insights to brands, and we're thrilled to support the next chapter of his visionary leadership,” said Stagwell Marketing Cloud CEO Elspeth Rollert.