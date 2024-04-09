Edelman is cutting 330 people (5.3 percent of its workforce) to cope with an anticipated eight percent shortfall in 2024 US revenues, and client demand for one-stop shopping for speciality services.

The No. 1 PR firm is winding down its Edible (food), Revere (digital experiences) Salutem (health & wellness), Mustache (creative), EGA (public/government affairs) and Delta (brand strategy) units and consolidating those offerings at home base. It will retain client-specific brands Assembly for Microsoft, and Kinisi for Johnson & Johnson.

Richard Edelman said clients want the integration of specialist services into the larger firm for "speedy access to our geographic reach, deep industry knowledge and creative ability."

The firm will focus on healthcare, technology, food & beverage, financial services and energy transition for growth.

Edelman said the restructuring will help the firm remain nimble and agile in delivering on clients’ needs with senior people leading every engagement.

He is deeply optimistic about the future, believing the shop is well positioned to deal with geopolitical uncertainty and challenging societal issues.

There are 5,870 staffers in Edelman’s 60-office network.