The MicDrop Agency lands ClimateTech Connect 2025, an event designed to drive innovation in climate resilience, adaptation and sustainability. The event, which will take place April 15–16, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan National Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, will gather over 1,500 global leaders, featuring keynotes, panel discussions and workshops. MicDrop’s “proven expertise in tech-focused PR and high-profile event communications makes them the ideal partner to ensure the success and impact of ClimateTech Connect 2025,” said ClimateTech Connect CEO Megan Kuczynski.

FINN Partners announces that its New York-based consumer lifestyle and sports division has been selected by U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for Olympic and Paralympic skiing and snowboarding, as PR agency of record leading into the 2026 Winter Olympics. FINN will support U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s mission to increase public awareness and positive perception of Olympic and Paralympic sports year-round with strategic communications efforts that incorporate key brand partnerships, highlight Team USA ski and snowboard athletes and integrate marquee domestic World Cup events. The agency’s expertise with Olympic and Paralympic PR has included work with USA Fencing, Kodiak’s partnership with USA Climbing, Excel Sports’ female roster and the National Women’s Soccer League. “The group’s impressive breadth of experience and dedicated team of PR experts are exactly what we need to help us succeed in these efforts,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO, U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Brands2Life signs on as PR and communications agency in the UK for Rennie, a heartburn and indigestion consumer health brand from Bayer. Brands2Life will focus on delivering a dating-led campaign that resonates with modern consumers and reinforces Rennie’s position as the trusted brand for fast-acting heartburn relief. “Brands2Life addressed our brief in a really clear and compelling way. Their passion, energy and smart ideas left our team feeling very excited,” said Bayer Consumer Health UK head of media relations, Reena Bajwa.