SalientMG, a US-based strategic marketing firm that works with B2B tech companies, forms an alliance with the Bluestripe Group, an integrated B2B marketing services group based in the UK. The alliance will help the companies expand their global integrated, full-funnel marketing and media relations services, while also offering such bespoke marketing opportunities for clients as podcasts, communities, roundtables, custom content, customer communications, demand generation and executive visibility programs. “Our clients want to lead their respective industries, in North America and beyond; we couldn’t be more excited to expand into EMEA through our new strategic alliance with Bluestripe Group,” said Salient CEO Mack McKelvey. “SalientMG shares our passion and our view that the traditional agency model needs disrupting,” said Bluestripe Group. “We’re natural partners.”

5WPR expands its health & wellness division with the addition of a unit focused on functional nutrition. The agency will now cover areas in the sector including gut health, supplements and functional ingredient beverages, performance and sports nutrition, protein powders, probiotics, weight management, collagen peptides, meal replacement powders, functional mushrooms, nutraceuticals and pet wellness. The move is in response to increased consumer demand for products that offer more than basic nutritional benefits. "The functional nutrition market is not just growing; it's redefining the health and wellness industry," said Ilisa Wirgin, managing partner and EVP of 5WPR's health & wellness and beauty divisions.

KateCo. PR, an independent Australia-based agency, will be opening offices in New York and Miami in 2025. The move will give Australian brands the opportunity to launch in the US with local PR specialists, while maintaining on-the-ground support in Australia to help manage the team and support growth. KateCo.’s US team, which boasts PR specialists across beauty, fashion, wellness, events and lifestyle, includes former Karla Otto account director Brittanae Casper, based in New York City, and Nic Bryant, who will work from Miami.“Our deep knowledge coupled with our long history with our clients, puts us in the perfect position to provide strategic counsel on international expansion,” said KateCo. managing director Kate Keane.