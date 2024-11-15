DGA Group is providing counsel to South Korea’s Washington embassy regarding the incoming Trump administration and the lame duck Congress.

The overall focus is on trade, economic policy and political relations.

DGA is to provide insights into U.S. government developments, and support the embassy's outreach to federal officials.

Justin McCarthy, who worked in the Office of Trade Rep and was special assistant for legislative affairs for George W. Bush, and Nicole Frazier, an alum of the Trump White House, handle the effort.

DGA’s part went into effect on Nov 1 and runs through the end of the year. The project is worth $45K.

South Korea also is using Mercury Public Affairs for Trump transition counsel.

The State Dept. on Dec. 3 welcomed the decision of South Korea president Yoon to rescind his order declaring martial law and reaffirmed support for the people of Korea and the US alliance with the country that is based on the shared principles of democracy and rule of law.

The US has more than 28K troops in South Korea.