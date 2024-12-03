Joel Malina

Joel Malina, who was Cornell’s VP-university relations in an 11-year run, plans to join Brunswick Group as a partner on Feb. 3.

Based in DC, Malina will counsel Brunswick’s education, foundation and health clients on PA, issues, reputation management, media relations and crisis management.

At Cornell, Malina served as spokesperson, oversaw internal/external communications and managed relationships with federal, state and local policymakers.

Earlier, he was CEO & GM of Wexler & Walker Public Policy Associates, the former DC public affairs and lobbying powerhouse. He spent 21 years there, holding various senior posts before assuming the helm.

Henry Timms, Brunswick CEO, praised Malina’s deep knowledge of government and ability to navigate complex local, state and federal systems. “I’m certain all our clients will want Joel on their side,” he said.