Sal Petruzzi

MLS and Soccer United Marketing hire Sal Petruzzi as VP/corporate communications, effective Dec. 10. Petruzzi was most recently communications and marketing strategist at Horizon Sports & Experiences. Before that, he served as SVP, communications at Fox Corporation and held positions including SVP/domestic communications officer over 16 years at Turner. In his new role, he will oversee corporate communications strategy for partnership marketing, brand alliances, emerging ventures, consumer products, social/digital media and community engagement, reporting to MLS EVP/communications Dan Courtemanche.

Andrea Collins

Hippo, a home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, brings Andrea Collins back to the company as CMO. Collins served as Hippo's VP of marketing from 2017 to 2022. She was most recently CMO at cyber insurtech Cowbell, and before that she was CMO at AI-powered residential real estate platform Flyhomes. In her new post, she oversees Hippo’s marketing operations. “Andrea's expertise in crafting impactful marketing strategies for both D2C and B2B audiences, combined with her deep commitment to our mission, will drive the innovation and brand experience our customers value and our partners trust,” said Hippo president and CEO Rick McCathron.

Lauren Michaels

Redgate, a Boston-based real estate investment firm, hires former Issues Management Group VP Lauren Michaels as VP, marketing. Michaels most recently served as marketing director at real estate development firm Carpenter & Company. At Redgate, she will lead marketing, communications and branding initiatives to elevate the firm’s brand, drive business development opportunities and enhance its presence in the Boston, Mid-Atlantic and Raleigh markets. “Her innovative and collaborative approach to marketing will undoubtedly be instrumental to Redgate’s development and market presence,” said Redgate principal Kyle Warwick.