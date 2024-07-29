Ellen Crane

Look around the offices of many public relations firms today and what stands out? Cubicles and remote desks are filled with young women eager to work long hours for less pay in order to break into the field.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up 70-75 percent of the workforce of public relations firms in the country and up to 45 percent of firm workers are age 22-30. While these young women bring significant value to their firms, the full potential for both them and their companies can’t be achieved with such age and experience imbalance. There’s no substitute for experience.

Luckily, more firms today are realizing the value of maturity and long service in the industry. The best and most creative public relations organizations are those that are more diverse, especially in the area of age and experience.

At the national experiential marketing firm, Goodbeast, for example, staff members range in age from 25 to 65 and according to President Marivi Bryant that generational span makes them a stronger and more creative agency.

“We take great pride in the diversity of our staff, not only in ethnicity but in age as well,” she explained. “We hire smart people and good humans. It’s that simple. Our staff represents several generations and a wide range of experiences and perspectives.”

That progressive approach to employee diversity puts Goodbeast at the forefront of the marketing world as well as the corporate world in general. Few companies have embraced the concept of multigenerational workforces, despite clear evidence that they bring tremendous value to a workplace.

Team at Goodbeast

“An organization that does not discriminate … isn’t just a better place to work, it’s one that works better,” wrote Ashton Applewhite in her book, This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism. “Enlightened employers understand the value of an intergenerational workforce and want staff members who can easily connect with customers of all demographics.”

Employee communication becomes critically important with multigenerational work teams, as each generation has different goals, wants and needs, according to Bryant, who says her leadership team works to understand these differences. Plus, the company invests in training to help employees understand how to communicate and work with different personalities.

“We understand, for example, that Gen Zs care about learning and contributing, while Millennials are often working on parallel careers or having side hustles,” she said. “Gen Xers want stability. Therefore, flexible work schedules are key. It’s all about understanding how individuals want to be treated.”

A December 2024 article in the International Journal of Academe and Industry Research,

“Multigenerational workforce and organizational performance: A convergent analysis” by Chilufya C. Chiwisa and Mubanga Mpundu, outlined the characteristics of each generation:

Baby Boomers (1946 to 1964) are characterized by ambition, ingenuity, and collaboration. They are frequently described as competitive, ambitious, and dedicated to attaining professional success. In a corporate environment, they contribute expertise, leadership, and a robust work ethic.

(1946 to 1964) are characterized by ambition, ingenuity, and collaboration. They are frequently described as competitive, ambitious, and dedicated to attaining professional success. In a corporate environment, they contribute expertise, leadership, and a robust work ethic. Generation Xers (1965 and 1980) are recognized for adaptability, self-sufficiency, and autonomy. They consider change as standard; they are known for their global perspective, enjoyment of life, casual demeanor, self-sufficiency, and pragmatism. They are frequently described as technologically proficient, adaptable, and dedicated to achieving work-life equilibrium.

(1965 and 1980) are recognized for adaptability, self-sufficiency, and autonomy. They consider change as standard; they are known for their global perspective, enjoyment of life, casual demeanor, self-sufficiency, and pragmatism. They are frequently described as technologically proficient, adaptable, and dedicated to achieving work-life equilibrium. Millennials (Generation Y) (1981 and 1996) are often characterized as tech-savvy, collaborative, and value-driven. In an organizational setting, they bring new ideas, digital skills, and a strong sense of social responsibility. Millennials are known for their entrepreneurial spirit and independence, and prioritize job satisfaction, flexibility, and organizational dedication.

(1981 and 1996) are often characterized as tech-savvy, collaborative, and value-driven. In an organizational setting, they bring new ideas, digital skills, and a strong sense of social responsibility. Millennials are known for their entrepreneurial spirit and independence, and prioritize job satisfaction, flexibility, and organizational dedication. Generation Z (1997 to 2012) is distinguished by its entrepreneurial mindset, resilience, and a pronounced emphasis on social and environmental concerns. Generation Zers can be the most technologically sophisticated and ethnically varied generation, with a need for constant and readily accessible information. Social networking profoundly impacts Gen Z’s communication style, characterized by informality, independence, and directness, leading to their designation as the “do-it-yourself” generation.

Sheila Callahan, the Executive Director of the Age Equity Alliance and frequent contributor to Forbes writes extensively about the dangers of these labels, however, as she cautions that they can simply reinforce stereotypes.

“For marketing and sales teams worldwide trying to connect to audiences, demographic profiles only indicate what people are, not who they are or how they behave,” she writes in her Forbes article, “Making Marketing Better: How Values Are Disrupting Demographics.”

In an article she co-authored with Daniel Jolles on “The case for and against using generational labels, from ‘Gen Z’ to ‘boomers,’’ she added, “any use of generational labels in research, no matter how benign or accurate, will likely fuel stereotypes.”

Therefore, effective communication in the workplace rests with understanding generational groups as well as the varying needs, wants and values of individuals.

No matter what communication approach works best for an organization, buy-in at the highest levels is critical for creating an age diverse culture, where every employee feels valued, regardless of age.

In order to recruit a multigenerational workforce, some companies combine traditional internships as part of early career programs with “returnships” to help older professionals re-enter the workforce. At Unilever, reverse mentoring programs pair younger workers with senior executives who need support with digital technologies or other emerging trends. Whereas the strategy at Deloitte is centered on several policies that address generational differences, such as flexible work arrangements, individual professional and leadership development opportunities, as well as tailored career tracks.

Employee Resource Groups, which are common at many companies, are also useful in developing intergenerational teams. Celebrating workers no matter their age is another way to build inclusiveness and harmony.

“Organizations can benefit from increased adaptability to change, as different generations can collaborate to merge traditional and modern practices,” wrote Chiwisa and Mpundu. “Effective management of such diversity can lead to higher employee engagement and retention by recognizing and leveraging the strengths of each generation.”

Their study concluded with several recommendations, including:

Organizations must establish new human resource management standards to effectively engage a multi-generational workforce, promoting versatile leadership styles that are flexible and inclusive, accommodating the requirements of a varied workforce.

Organizations must develop: Good communication both formal and informal among employees; collaboration between the young and the old; and training and continuous professional development for all staff.

“Understanding generational cohort differences and recognizing areas of collaboration and potential conflict can help employers to think through their particular workplace dynamics,” they concluded. “Fostering respect and communication among employees of diverse ages might enable organizations to harness individual abilities and enhance productivity. Moreover, trust is essential for fostering intergenerational cooperation.

“Effectively managing a multigenerational workforce can significantly enhance organizational performance by tapping into the unique skills and perspectives that each generation brings to the table. By fostering an inclusive work environment and addressing potential challenges proactively, organizations can optimize their workforce for sustained success.”

***

Ellen Crane serves clients nationwide from her office near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to advocating for older workers, she provides strategic public relations counsel to a wide variety of clients in real estate, law, veterinary medicine, human medicine, nonprofit, and marketing. Learn more at ellencraneapr.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellencraneapr/