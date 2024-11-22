Malika Varsani

Malika Varsani has joined Capital Market Communications Ltd. (Camarco) which is APCO’s London-based financial and corporate PR consultancy.

She has nearly 20 years of financial news, research and data experience largely focused on leveraged finance, special situations and distressed markets.

Most recently, Varsani worked as commercial director at Sarria-Credit Opportunities, an independent credit research operation. She handled marketing, product innovation and event coordination.

She also was European bureau chief at Capital Structures, a Fitch Solutions company.

Geoffrey Pelham-Lane, CEO of Camarco, is chairman of APCO in the UK.

He said Camarco and APCO are “increasingly partnering with clients during business-critical moments, helping them navigate uncertainties, maximize value and enhance their reputations in the UK and globally,"