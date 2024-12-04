Thea Rooks

Motion promotes Thea Rooks to chief operating officer, a newly created role at the agency. Rooks has most recently served as SVP client services. She came to Motion in 2018 as part of its acquisition of Agency MSI, where she had been since 2003. In her new position, Rooks will have a larger relationship with the financial aspects of running the agency, with a focus on finding continued opportunities for efficiency, profitability and growth. She will be an active partner to agency leadership across departments, including Motion’s newest hire and director of accounting, Tom Polley. “She’s well acquainted with our integrated mix of marketing services, has a keen understanding of agency financials, and has been invaluable in streamlining our operating procedures as we’ve grown,” said Motion founder and CEO Kimberly Eberl.

Nadja Bellan-White

M&C Saatchi Group names Nadja Bellan-White CEO of M&C Saatchi North America Group. Bellan-White has served as CEO of M&C Saatchi SS+K since January and will continue in that role. Before coming to M&C Saatchi, she was global CMO at VICE Media. She has also held executive posts at Ogilvy, Publicis and Digitas. In her new post, Bellan-White will be responsible for planning and executing an accelerated regional growth strategy and driving the operational integration of businesses into one P&L. “Nadja’s breadth of experience as an integrated agency leader, her balance of creative and commercial experience, and overall passion for our clients make her a perfect fit for this role,” said M&C Saatchi Global CEO Zaid Al-Qassab.

Julia Collier

J.Crew Group hires Julia Collier as CMO, effective January 6. Collier joins the company from underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand SKIMS, where she served as SVP of marketing. In that position, she spearheaded brand partnerships with the NBA, WNBA and Team USA as well as collaborations with such uxury brands as Fendi, Swarovski and Dolce & Gabbana. Collier will lead J.Crew's marketing team, overseeing brand marketing and brand creative. Based in New York, she will report directly to J.Crew Group CEO Libby Wadle. “Her versatile background, proven leadership capabilities, and forward-thinking approach will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to build on our momentum," said Wadle.