Joele Frank represents AEA Investors as the private equity fund acquires digital shop Huge from Interpublic.

Founded in 1999, Brooklyn-based Huge has done work for ExxonMobil, Google, McDonald’s and NBCU.

AEA is pairing Huge with its portfolio company, Hero Digital.

AEA operating partner Jim Coleman said the marriage of Huge and Hero Digital will form "an experience transformation powerhouse that is well positioned for accelerated growth in an increasingly data-driven and digitally led marketplace.”

IPG chief Philippe Krakowsky is pleased for the team at Huge. He “looks forward to seeing the next phase for this storied digital brand as the company continues its evolution under new ownership.”

The Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and SG Warburg & Co. launched AEA in 1968 as a private investment vehicle for family offices. It manages $19B in invested and committed capital funds.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Kate Thompson, Erick Carlson and Madeline Jones represent AEA Investors.