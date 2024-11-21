Crosby is engaged by The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to develop a new national public service announcement campaign that raises awareness about the urgent need for foster care adoption in the United States. The agency will create and test campaign concepts, and then produce and distribute TV, radio, print and out-of-home PSAs that inspire people to learn more about how they can get involved to help. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for children waiting in foster care systems. “We’re honored to be selected by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to communicate its important message and build support for this cause,” said Crosby President Raymond Crosby.

Redpoint adds The Glen House and The Hotel Ursa to its client roster. The agency will handle North American media relations for the two New England-based hotels. The Glen House, located in New Hampshire's Mt. Washington Valley, attracts outdoor enthusiasts and is committed to preserving the natural resources of the surrounding mountains. Its green technology includes geothermal heating and cooling and dark sky compliant lighting. The Hotel Ursa, on the University of Maine’s Orono campus, blends historic buildings with contemporary amenities in a location that provides ready access to cross-country skiing, hiking, fishing and kayaking on nearby trails and rivers.

Alloy is named agency of record for Further, a data, cloud and AI company that helps clients integrate raw data into their decision making. The agency is tasked with designing a comprehensive public relations and lead generation program to elevate the Further brand as a leader in helping companies find new business opportunities, make smart decisions and drive business impact. Alloy’s scope of work will include tailored PR, content and performance marketing strategies. “Their understanding of our sectors and approach to crafting compelling narratives is already proving to be invaluable as we seek to elevate our brand and connect with key decision-makers across industries,” said Further head of marketing Cassy MacDonald.