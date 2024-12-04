Megan Daly

Megan Daly, who has nearly 20 years of PA, human rights advocacy and journalism experience, has joined Washington-based Signal Group as a senior VP.

She served as communications director for Harvard University’s FXB Center for Health and Human Rights.

Daly took that spot after a stint at United Sikhs, a nonprofit group affiliated with the United Nations, where she served as director of communications and public policy.

Earlier, she was deputy press secretary for the NYC Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene, and communications director for NYC City Council member Julissa Ferreras.

Daly began her career as a reporter and photographer at outlets such as Huffington Post, Queens Tribune and Pasadena Magazine.

Most recently she was director of communications and public affairs at Marathon Strategies.

“Megan’s multi-faceted experience as a news reporter, agency director and in-house public affairs leader will prove immensely valuable to Signal and our clients, said Signal president Chelsea Koski.

Signal regained its independence last March following a management buyout from Wiley Rein LLP.