Iowa is scouting for a partner to run a communications campaign to increase student interest in courses and careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Iowa Seeks PR to Promote STEM Careers
Fri., Dec. 6, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Tysons Community Alliance Seeks Branding Exec
Thu., Dec. 5, 2024
|•
Worcester Health Dept. Needs PR Help
Tue., Dec. 3, 2024
|•
Redmond Looks for Tourism PR Support
Mon., Dec. 2, 2024
|•
SD Seeks PR for Food Waste Recycling Push
Wed., Nov. 27, 2024
|•
CO Needs Brownfield Site Development PR
Tue., Nov. 26, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.