Interpublic Group acquires Intelligence Node, an eCommerce intelligence platform that leverages AI to aggregate and analyze billions of data points across more than 1,900 retail categories in 34 global markets. Through the acquisition, Interpublic will be able to integrate the data collected into its existing and future commerce solutions. Intelligence Node provides insights into product attributes, media, pricing, availability, promotions and consumer sentiment. "Intelligence Node's robust platform provides the real-time market-wide signals that brands need to optimize retail media campaigns, commerce strategies and ultimately drive performance in today's highly competitive digital landscape," said Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky.

DGA Group launches a new website that integrates founding member Albright Stonebridge Group. The website is intended to reflect the full breadth and depth of the advisory services provided by ASG and DGA. It has such features as dedicated sections that highlight key services, industry specializations and regional expertise; 50 case studies that illustrate the work delivered to clients by ASG and DGA; and biographies of DGA Group’s more than 200 senior professionals. DGA-ASG's offerings include commercial diplomacy, geopolitical advisory, proactive risk management and public affairs & government relations.

Checkmate, a Raleigh, NC-based government relations and public affairs firm, is opening a new office in Washington, DC and adding key personnel. ​ As part of the expansion, Jim Cain, who served as US ambassador to Denmark under President George W. Bush will join the firm as a senior adviser, and Chris LaCivita Jr. will serve as public affairs director. Checkmate, which works with more than 80 clients across such sectors as financial services, health care, transportation and technology, intends is to become a full-service federal firm during 2025. ​Managing partner Ches McDowell said that “the firepower of Chris and Ambassador Cain joining our team” will help the firm to formalize its position in the nation’s capital.