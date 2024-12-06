Karina Byrne

Karina Byrne, who was senior managing director, strategy & communications at Teneo, has come on board at H/Advisors Abernathy as managing director and head of the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Before joining Teneo, she was head of corporate communications for Credit Suisse AG’s investment bank, asset management and Americas businesses. She has also been chief spokesperson for the US-based wealth management, investment bank and asset management businesses at UBS AG.

In her new position, Byrne will work with H/Advisors Abernathy’s teams across the United States and abroad to grow the firm’s capabilities and services, as well as overseeing its Los Angeles-based staff.

"Karina embodies the holistic approach to communications and trusted senior executive counsel that define H/Advisors Abernathy,” said H/Advisory Abernathy CEO Tom Johnson, who called Byrne “a seasoned communications strategist and thought leader.”