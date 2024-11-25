Matt Reid

Matt Reid, who was managing director at H/Advisors Abernathy and head of its Los Angeles office, has joined Burson Buchanan as US CEO.

He is based in the DC office of the strategic communications and financial markets advisory unit.

Prior to H/Advisors, Reid was managing director and Los Angeles head at Sard Verbinnen, and senior VP-external affairs at BSA The Software Alliance global trade organization. He also worked at FleishmanHillard, WE Communications, and GCI Group.

During his career, Reid has handled M&As, litigation, corporate crises, activist defense, regulatory matters, financial transactions and executive transitions.

Burson CEO Corey duBrowa said he benefited from Reid’s counsel as a client and colleague at WE, and is confident that his “considerable expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients and potential clients as we build Burson Buchanan in the US."