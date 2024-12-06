Tom Blim

Mission North appoints Tom Blim as EVP digital and content. Blim was previously founder and global president of Group SJR (an operating unit of WPP), working with such brands as Spotify, Target and Home Depot. Before that, he was president of Sawyer Miller (a division of Weber Shandwick). At Mission North, Blim will lead digital and content strategy, as well as fostering creative innovation, mentoring teams, and delivering high-impact storytelling. "Tom's remarkable ability to merge creative content with strategic business objectives makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Mission North's innovation and growth in the digital space," said Mission North co-CEO Tyler Perry.

Brendan Strong

Karyopharm Therapeutics, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in cancer therapies, appoints Brendan Strong as SVP of investor relations and corporate communications. Strong was most recently managing director at Argot Partners, advising biopharmaceutical companies on their investor relations and corporate communications programs. He has also led investor relations for Tenet Healthcare and has worked in the equity research department at Lehman Brothers and Barclays. “Brendan's experience as a former sell-side analyst, advisor to biopharmaceutical companies and proven ability to develop strong investor relations and corporate communications programs will serve us well as we look to execute on the opportunities ahead of us,"

Billy Grenham

Luna Grill Mediterranean Kitchen names former Taco Bell head of global marketing and communications Billy Grenham as its first CMO. Grenham comes to Luna Grill from the CMO spot at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which operates 48 restaurants across eight states. He has also served as CMO at indoor cycling franchise CycleBar and Chuze Fitness. At Luna Grill, Grenham will be responsible for leading the company’s branding and messaging. “Billy has a unique experience portfolio in lifestyle marketing and brand development for world-class organizations such as Yum Brands, PepsiCo and CycleBar," Luna Grill president Rich Pinnella said. "He is one of the most observant marketers I have ever worked with and understands how to make brands very relevant to current culture.”