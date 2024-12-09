Jaclyn Rothenberg

Jaclyn Rothenberg, who was director of public affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has joined Avoq as senior VP in its New York office.

Most recently, she spearheaded FEMA’s messaging and media strategy dealing with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including combating misinformation campaigns.

As the leader of FEMA’s nearly 40-member communications team, Rothenberg developed strategies for disaster response, environmental issues, workforce readiness and equity.

She also handled communications for FEMA’s collaboration with the National Football League.

Prior to FEMA, Rothenberg did a five-year stint as spokesperson for New York mayor Bill de Blasio, and was western Pennsylvania press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

She has PR firm savvy gained from work at SKDK, Teneo and Burson-Marsteller.

“Jaclyn brings an amazing depth of knowledge to Avoq, having provided and mastered every facet of communications expertise in her nearly two decades of experience,” said CEO Nicole Cornish.

Rothenberg said she’s eager to leverage her government and private sector experience to help Avoq’s clients deal with today’s complex business and policy challenges.