Valerie Haertel

Onity Group, a non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, brings on Valerie Haertel as VP, investor relations. Haertel was most recently VP, investor relations at Vestis, a spinoff of Aramark Corporation. She previously served as SVP, investor relations at Cedar Gate Technologies, CVS Health and State Street, as well as global head of investor relations at BNY Mellon. At Onity Group, Haertel is responsible for leading the company’s investor relations activities, tasked with communicating its business strategy, financial performance and investment thesis to the investment community. “Her extensive experience in building and enhancing investor relations and external communications programs and strong relationships within the investment community will be invaluable to the communication of our strategic priorities and the factors that drive our financial results,” said Onity EVP and CFO Sean O’Neil.

Shawn Jiang Xiaofeng

The Public Relations Global Network appoints Shawn Jiang Xiaofeng as regional VP of for Asia-Pacific. Jiang is founder and general manager of China Advocate, a Beijing-based agency that specializes in strategic communications, public affairs and crisis management. In his new role, he will support PRGN’s presence across key markets including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. Jiang takes over from Joanne Chan, who has held the position since October 2022. “His vast experience in navigating complex communications landscapes across various industries makes him ideally suited to drive PRGN’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region,” said PRGN president Natacha Clarac, who is general manager of Athenora Consulting in Brussels.

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations promotes Jansel Murad to vice president. Murad has been with the agency since 2020, most recently serving as director. Before coming to DLPR, she worked at Lansons. In addition to playing a lead role on several client accounts, Murad is involved in the agency’s client management, writing and media relations functions.