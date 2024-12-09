Erin McPike

FTI Consulting has hired Erin McPike as managing director in its strategic communications unit and head of its Americas telecom, media & technology unit.

McPike directed Meta's media strategy during crisis situations, handled media coaching for a "60 Minutes" investigation and served as on-the-record spokesperson for the tech giant.

Prior to Meta, she advised presidential candidates including Mike Bloomberg, Howard Schultz and Colorado Senator John Hickenlopper.

She was a national correspondent at CNN and a reporter with National Journal and Real Clear Politics.

Working with Charles Palmer, who heads the global TMT operation, McPike will counsel clients facing communications challenges across stakeholder and business issues as new technology transforms the sector and drives the digitization of the private sector.

FTI also added Rob Bradley to the stratcom unit’s M&A and activism team. Focused on the technology sector, Bradley will support client demand around transactions and shareholder challenges.

Bradley joins FTI after leading IR departments at LogMeIn, Dropbox and DigitalOcean.

Brian Kennedy, Americas stratcom unit chief, said McPike and Bradley's "experience across reputational crises, capital markets transactions and evolving areas of regulatory scrutiny will bring an immediate impact to our clients."