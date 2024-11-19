Philippe Krakowsky

Looking on the sunny side… Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky framed the takeover of his company by Omnicom as a “bold step forward.”

In his memo to employees, Krakowsky said IPG has always been an Adland pioneer.

As the first holding company, IPG created “a house of agency brands that could serve the advertising needs of clients globally.” It led the way “in bringing new marketing disciplines into the fold and delivering integrated marketing for our clients.”

In the current “era of ever-increasing, exponential change in the consumer, technology and marketing landscapes,” IPG stumbled. It threw in the towel and ran into the arms of John Wren’s Omnicom.

Or as Krakowsky sees it: “With this strategic combination, our companies will establish a new benchmark for what’s possible in our industry.”

As an Omnicom subsidiary, IPG “can accelerate innovation, since we can focus and amplify our investment in increasingly important platform services, informed by technology and AI.”

For those worried about getting the ax as Omnicom and IPG promised to generate $750M in cost savings, Krakowsky says fear not. He tells staffers to sit tight because the transaction isn’t going to close until the second half of 2025.

“With that in mind, there won’t be any immediate change to our day-to-day and we all need to remain focused on continuing to deliver great results for our clients and supporting each other,” he wrote. But there are kids to feed and bills to pay, Philippe.

The empathetic IPG chief understands that “each of you have questions about your role as we become a part of the Omnicom organization next year. Know that our focus will be to care for our people, and we will be in continual contact on this front as our plans progress." We are all ears.

And Philippe assures staffers that he will stay closely involved going forward as co-chair of the integration committee that will oversee consolidation and job cuts, and as co-president of Omnicom.

But Krakowsky and top IPG executives can sleep easily at night.

On Dec. 8, IPG amended the change of control agreements with Krakowsky, CFO Ellen Johnson, general counsel Andrew Bonzani and controller Christopher Carroll. Expiration dates were extended from October 1, 2025 to Dec. 31, 2027.

According to IPG’s proxy statement, Krakowsky’s change in control windfall includes $11.3M in severance, $3M bonus, $8.6M in performance shares, $8.7M in performance cash, and $11.4M in restricted shares.

That’s quite a haul.

Takeover is a lock… If Omnicom’s board has second thoughts about acquiring Interpublic, or if it commits a “willful and material breach of its non-solicitation obligations," the company is required to cough up $676M to IPG.

That’s part of the takeover agreement.

If Interpublic tries to weasel out on the deal, it would have to pay Omnicom $439M.

Meanwhile, if either Omnicom or Interpublic shareholders fail to vote in favor of the deal, the firm with the revolting stockholders will have to pay the other side up to $25M.

That might be the best outcome for all.

Bushels of positive PR for Bluesky. NewsGuard did a reality check on claims that companies are abandoning Elon Musk’s X platform for upstart liberal refuge Bluesky.

Its users posted that companies such as Mastercard, CVS Pharmacy, Android, McDonald’s, Visa, Etsy, Walmart, Adobe and others stopped posting on Musk’s bullhorn.

But NewsGuard found that found that Etsy, Android, Mastercard, McDonald’s, CVS, Visa and Walmart have been posting on X.

My hunch is that as Elon gains more influence over Donald Trump, Corporate America will stand by X—no matter how its content deserves to be flushed down the toilet.