Kaplow is appointed as agency of record for four brands from the portfolio of Henkel North America, a manufacturer of personal care and household cleaning products. The agency will oversee communications strategy, media relations, influencer/tastemaker engagement and thought leadership for each of the brands. The brands newly represented by Kaplow are DevaCurl, which is targeted at customers with curly hair; SexyHair, a professional brand of salon grade products; STMNT Grooming Goods, a barbering brand; and hair coloring brand #Mydentity.

Red Fan Communications signs on as agency of record for ESO Solutions, a data source and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals and state agencies. Red Fan will be leading ESO's media relations and thought leadership initiatives. ESO’s offerings focus on delivering insights that improve quality of care and transform the way first responders collect, share, report and analyze critical information to improve community health, safety and patient outcomes.

Kafka Media Group is named agency of record for PulseJet Studios, a San Francisco-based studio producing virtual reality music videos. The agency will handle PulseJet Studios’ public relations strategy as well as managing media relations and building brand recognition. KMG will also lead targeted influencer relationship expansion and identify strategic thought leadership opportunities. “In just 3 months, KMG has met many of our major media goals and established PulseJet among journalists as a leader in the virtual reality space,” said PulseJet founder and president John Gearty.

Colangelo & Partners is selected as public agency of record for the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines, which represents winemakers from Alto Adige, one of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions. The agency will lead integrated public relations efforts, including media outreach, event planning and campaigns focused on showcasing the unique qualities of Alto Adige wines along with their distinctive Alpine-Mediterranean terroir. The partnership is part of the consortium's mission to expand its global presence and connect with US wine enthusiasts, media, and trade professionals. "The US is a vital market for Alto Adige wines, and we are excited to collaborate with Colangelo & Partners to amplify our message," said Consorzio Alto Adige Wines director Eduard Bernhart.