(L-R) Catherine Colford, Caroline Keane

FINN Partners promotes Catherine Colford to senior partner of its travel-focused Maverick Creative unit and Caroline Keane to VP in its Hawkins International division. Colford played a central role in the 2019 spinoff of Maverick Creative from Hawkins, where she came on board as a media relations specialist in 2012. She has overseen Maverick’s growth to nearly 20 full-time team members and a diverse portfolio of clients that includes global hospitality companies, hotels, hospitality management companies and creative travel services. Keane has been with Hawkins since 2019, most recently serving as associate VP and media specialist. She works with independent luxury hotels, private aviation innovators, and luxury travel brands. “Catherine and Caroline have both been integral to the growth of our client portfolio and are leaders of our agency, celebrated for their creative and innovative thinking and strong media relations experience as well as developing and implementing standout strategies for clients to meet their goals and grow their businesses,” said FINN managing partner Jennifer Hawkins, who heads the agency’s US travel practice.

(L-R) Beth Ann Boyd, Beth Davis,

Katie Schetzle

Meyocks ups head of data science and research Beth Ann Boyd to VP of digital delivery; PR head Beth Davis to VP, PR, social media and content; and account service lead Katie Schetzsle to VP of account service and brand strategy. In her new position, Boyd will oversee Meyocks’ digital strategy functions with a focus on innovation, operational efficiency and integrated solutions. Davis will lead the agency’s public relations, social media and content teams. Schetzsle will oversee client relationships and drive brand strategy. “These three highly respected leaders each have an innate curiosity and passion for delivering results,” said Meyocks president and CEO Kelly Ferguson. “They’re the perfect team to help lead Meyocks into its next chapter.”

Nick Chavez

7 Brew, a drive-through coffee with 300 stands across the country, hires KFC CMO Nick Chavez to serve as its CMO, a newly created post. Before coming to KFC in 2021, Chavez was SVP sales, marketing and communications at Nintendo. He has also served as VP, brand marketing at Yahoo. At 7 Brew, Chavez will lead efforts to position the company as a cultural phenomenon, supporting the launch of new stands nationwide, as well as working to increase customer visits, and grow the its loyalty program. “Nick is an accomplished marketer with a proven track record of guiding brands through transformative growth,” said 7Brew president Chris Dawson.