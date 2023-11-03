FGS Global handles Albertsons Co. as it sues former merger partner Kroger for failing to fight for approval of the deal after it was blocked by a federal judge.

Boise-based Albertson claims Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure approval of the deal, as required in the merger agreement.

Kroger calls Albertson’s allegations “baseless and without merit” and a bid to deflect responsibility for making multiple breaches of the merger pact.

It also alleges that Albertsons’ suit is a bid to collect the $600M termination fee, of which it is not entitled.

Albertsons’ brands include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.

Kroger owns Ralph's, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less, Kroger, Pay-Less Super Markets, King Scoopers, Dillons, City Market, Pick 'n Save and Fry’s.

Joele Frank and Brunswick Group worked the $25B supermarket merger announcement when it was made in October 2022.

Brunswick Group's Jayne Rosefield, Matt Dowe and Dave Carlson represented Albertsons.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher's Steve Frankel, Mahmoud Siddig, Tim Lynch and Lucas Pers handled Kroger.