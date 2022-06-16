The education sector is undergoing a shift, and it’s not just about policies—it’s about how marketers and communicators are approaching their audiences. Saul Hafenbredl, Partner at CB&A, A FINN Partners Company, and Jacqui Lipson, Partner at FINN Partners, joined Doug Simon on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk...” podcast to share insights from the 2025 Education Marketing Trends report. From state-focused strategies to the evolving roles of PR and marketing, the discussion highlighted actionable takeaways for professionals in the field.

Doug opens the conversation by asking Saul for his key takeaway from the report. “What jumped off the page to me is a sincere and growing interest in state-based marketing, in addition to a national marketing and communications presence,” Saul shares. With education systems differing significantly across states, the need for tailored, localized campaigns has become essential.

Doug builds on this point, noting that his own experience mirrors these findings. “We’re seeing very similar trends in the satellite media tours we conduct—whether it’s using multiple spokespeople or specific content for states and regions,” he observes.

Saul elaborates on the implications for campaign execution. “Education is not a monolith from state to state,” he says. “We need campaigns that are bespoke to the conditions within individual states.” This nuanced approach is reshaping how education marketers target their messaging and allocate resources.

Jacqui highlights the importance of understanding local dynamics in this evolving landscape. “Perhaps we’ll see an uptick in folks hiring local government relations experts,” she suggests. She also expresses optimism about the potential expansion of education beats in regional papers.

Both Jacqui and Saul emphasize the value of grassroots journalism in this context. Saul shares, “I hope there’s support for focusing on the local issues and doing coverage of what’s working in school districts.” It’s a sentiment that aligns with the need for community-based storytelling to complement national narratives.

Doug steers the conversation toward the interplay between PR and marketing in this space. “What’s your take on what PR teams should be teaching marketing teams so they can be more effective in this space?” he asks. Jacqui points to PR’s foundational role in earning trust. “In PR, one verb tops all others, and that is earn,” she says. “We earn our way into the conversation by knowing what’s going on, having a deep understanding of the issues, and making sure what we’re offering reporters connects to the storytelling they’re trying to do.”

Saul adds another dimension, emphasizing the importance of empathy. “What will be helpful going forward is what I have come to think of as an exercise in radical empathy,” he explains. “Understanding the position of our peers and having empathy for the people who are working in the schools, focusing on their needs, and supporting them.”

As the conversation draws to a close, Jacqui underscores the privilege of working in the education sector. “Every couple of years, depending on what’s going on, people stop and take a look in our direction. I hope with the shifts we’re seeing with this administration, we’ll see some sustained interest in the education sector,” she says.

Saul echoes her sentiment, reflecting on the importance of the work they do. “It’s a deliberate choice to work in the education field... because we feel this is some of the most important work that’s happening and will continue to happen,” he says.

The discussion highlighted how the education marketing landscape is shifting toward localized strategies and deeper collaborations. As Saul aptly puts it, “Focusing on the learners and doing everything we can to support them and their educators” is what truly drives the industry.

