The Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia has hired Bethesda-based AF International to provide strategic consulting and management services in matters related to the global gas market and the implementation of LNG projects.

AFI principal Ayal Frank has served as a communications consultant for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

He will communicate with governmental organizations and staff, organize meetings, arrange presentations and provide counsel to the Union, according to the contract signed Nov. 11.

Fees for the first four months of the effort are $60K.