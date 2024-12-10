Théa Sphere Iacovelli

Global Gateway Advisors names Théa Sphere Iacovelli as managing director, strategic growth. Iacovelli joins the firm from Ketchum, where she most recently served as SVP, business development, U.S. marketplace leader. Before coming to Ketchum in 2018, she was VP, business development at MSLGROUP and has also worked at Relevance New York. In her new post, Iacovelli’s role focuses on driving strategic growth for the agency and shaping how it engages with clients.

Robin Brannin

MorganMyers, an agriculture and food marketing and public relations agency that is part of the G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group, is bringing on Robin Brannin as managing director, effective Jan. 1. Brannin currently serves as SVP, digital marketing at the agency. In her new role, she will oversee the newly created MorganMyers leadership team, leading its agency-wide operations. Brannin will oversee agency resourcing, recruitment, and retention while cultivating a dynamic, collaborative culture. The move is part of a planned retirement process for the former principals. Tim Oliver and Max Wenck will retire at the end of 2024. Janine Stewart and Linda Wenck will retire in mid-2025. Each of the former principals will be available to provide counsel to the firm and its clients when needed. “We are excited for and confident about this next chapter of the agency under the guidance of Robin and the MM Leadership Team,” said Oliver.

Sarah Dray

Bospar hires Sarah Dray as content director for healthcare. Dray has served at NYU Langone Health as a clinical research coordinator in the vaccine center and as a research associate in the Neuroscience Institute, where she focused on infectious diseases. At Bospar, Dray oversees content for client accounts in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and life sciences space, with a special focus on pharmaceuticals that treat addiction, serious mental illness and alcohol use disorder. “Sarah’s experience in neuroscience and public health, combined with her commitment to health literacy, will be a tremendous asset to our healthcare clients,” said Bospar co-founder and principal Curtis Sparrer.