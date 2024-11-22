WPP and Universal Music Group form a strategic partnership that will combine UMG’s family of artists and labels, as well as its global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and client network. The partnership will give WPP clients the opportunity to connect with UMG artists and their music, plus access to the company’s music catalog. WPP and UMG will also work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can better help brands and artists connect. "Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it,” said WPP chief technology officer Stephan Pretorius. “This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement.”

Marathon Strategies releases its newly updated Meet The Freshmen guide to the 119th Congress. The nonpartisan report details the positions every new member has taken on the issues that will define the incoming Congress—from pledges on economic reform and immigration to commitments on foreign policy and health care. It is designed to help communicators prepare for the policy debates that are set to drive the political agenda in 2025. Recent additions to the guide include Representatives Derek Tran (CA-45) and Adam Gray (CA-13).

Signal Group, a DC-based public affairs firm, releases the Right-Wing Media Map, a comprehensive analysis of the conservative media landscape in America. The map shows how outlets outside the traditional mainstream are shaping broader coverage and discourse around politics and policy today. It is broken down into three categories across the conservative ideological spectrum: Far-Right, Conservative Right and Traditional Right, as well as an assessment of the social media platforms used by the conservative movement. In addition to describing each outlet, the map also identifies the key personalities behind them. “These are the outlets read by Republicans in congress, their staff, and the leaders of the media ecosystem shaping the America First movement,” said Signa Group director Julian Graham, who led the research for this analysis. Graham will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1pm to discuss the findings of the analysis in more detail.