Madison Avenue magazine published Dec. 1962 profiles four advertising columnists, including O'Dwyer's founder, Jack O'Dwyer. Cost of the pub: 40 cents.

“Each week, New York’s four newspaper advertising columnists file close to 600 column inches of news related to advertising—ranging from the vital statistics of client-and-agency realignments and personnel changes to reports on meetings, new campaigns and interviews with the top Madison Avenue management. Nowhere else in the world do metropolitan dallies devote as much space to advertising news.”

O'Dwyer's founder, Jack O'Dwyer, is featured along with the Herald Tribune's Joe Kaselow, Peter Bart of the New York Times and the World-Telegram's Al Russell.

O'Dwyer had only taken over the ad column at the Journal-American a month earlier and it's decided that, "It is still too early to assess the editorial viewpoint O’Dwyer will essay."

That should give readers of Jack O'Dwyer's Newsletter a laugh.

O'Dwyer claimed his bona fides were earning an A in advertising at the University of Connecticut.

The more things change, the more they stay the same:

"Each of the four receives an average of about 200 press releases daily. Each also gets perhaps 30 or more phone calls daily saying, “Did you get the release, Joe (or Pete or Al or Jack)? Can I add anything for you?” Without losing anything in the translation, this can be interpreted as “Are you going to run it?” Best advice: buy tomorrow’s paper and find out."

The hard copy of this publication is available for viewing at the Museum of PR in downtown New York City. Thanks to Barry & Shelley Spector for the scan.

O'Dwyer's will be releasing throughout 2025 year-by-year archives of Jack O'Dwyer's Newsletter since the first issue in 1968. They will be searchable and fully catalogued online.

Readers are invited to contact O'Dwyer's publisher John O'Dwyer if they're interested in researching a topic, firm name, individual, etc.

"O'Dwyer's has a gold mine of PR history and I'm so excited to make it available to our faithful audience," O'Dwyer said.