The Toy Association has hired Ballard Partners, which has close tries to Donald Trump, for representation on tariff matters.

A November report prepared by Trade Partnership Worldwide for the National Retail Federation found that Trump’s tariff proposals would slam the toy industry.

Currently, US tariffs on toy imports are 0.1 percent. Trump’s proposals would increase the price of toys from 36 percent to 56 percent, if the cost of the increased tariffs are passed through in retail prices.

Higher prices and loss of spending power would harm low-income families the most because they spend more than three times as much as their after-tax income on toys as do high-income households.

A $50 tricycle would increase to $68 to $78; a $25 board game wold cost $34-$39, and a plush toy would jump to $23-$27.

China accounts for 77 percent of toy imports. No. 2 Mexico accounts for less than 1 percent of toy imports.

Ballard Partners president Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser leads the lobbying team.

He is joined by Hunter Morgen, who worked in the Trump White House as a principal deputy to Peter Navarro and Stephen Miller, specializing in trade and immigration matters; and John O’Hanlon, a former finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee’s Presidential Gala.