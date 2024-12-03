PAN picks up VTEX, a commerce platform for enterprise B2C and B2B brands and retailers. The agency will be working closely with VTEX’s marketing, sales and leadership teams to tell the company’s story, increase visibility for its executives’ thought leadership presence and drive growth and awareness in North America. VTEX powers 3,500 active online stores for brands that include Calvin Klein, Colgate, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool. “PAN not only understands our commitment to transforming commerce through our technology and the communities we serve but also shares our passion for creating meaningful, measurable impact in the industry,” said VTEX EVP of North America Daniela Jurado.

CIIC PR re-ups with Barbados Tourism Marketing as its public relations agency of record for the Latin America region, continuing a partnership that began in 2017. The renewal underscores the shared commitment to positioning Barbados as a top Caribbean destination for Latin American travelers. CIIC has been instrumental in crafting and executing innovative campaigns that have elevated Barbados’ profile across key Latin American markets, spotlighting the island’s diverse offerings, from sports tourism and romance to gastronomy and multigenerational travel. “From launching our direct flight through Panama to opening our first BTMI office in LATAM, CIIC has been instrumental in enhancing our presence in Latin America,” said Barbados Tourism Marketing director of Latin America Corey Garrett.

LDPR signs up with Windstar Cruises as its agency of record for 2025. The agency will work with the Windstar marketing and PR teams on media relations, influencer collaborations and brand partnerships, as the company rebrands and expands its fleet in the coming year. Windstar, a part of Xanterra Travel Collection, operates a six-ship fleet of yachts that carry between 148 and 342 guests. Its ships call on more than 275 ports in nearly 80 countries. In 2025, it is introducing two new all-suite motor yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer. LDPR also represents Windstar’s sister company, Sea Island, Georgia.

ke comms, a mission-driven PR and writing agency, is renewing its partnership with anti-hunger nonprofit The Hunger Project through at least the end of the second quarter of 2025. ke comms provides the organization with comprehensive public relations services, including media relations strategies and thought leadership, and strategic communications guidance. Founded in 1977, The Hunger Project is active in countries across the globe, including India, Mexico, Uganda and Ghana. In 2011, The Hunger Project it World Hunger Day, which is commemorated on May 28 each year to bring awareness to the on-going crisis of hunger.