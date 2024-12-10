Kelly Devers-Franklin

Seven Letter, which has offices in Washington and Boston, brings on former UC Berkeley School of Law media relations director Kelly Devers-Franklin as a partner. Devers-Franklin joins Seven Letter from synthetic biology company Amyris, where she was director of corporate communications. She has also served as deputy director for media relations at NYU and first deputy press secretary to NYC Schools Chancellor Joel Klein during Michael Bloomberg term as mayor. At Seven Letter, Devers-Franklin will play a significant role in the firm’s corporate communications practice. “Kelly’s depth of experience in both corporate communications and higher education, paired with her roots in the public sector will make her a vital partner to all of our clients,” said Seven Letter founding partner & CEO Erik Smith. Also joining the firm are Kayla Boswell as a manager, and Danny Jackson and Jody Gallinger as content specialists. Seven Letter is part of Public Policy Holding Company.

John Gentzel

Right Line Communications hires John Gentzel as a partner, part of the firm’s strategic shift into the public affairs space. For the last 11 years, Gentzel worked for DCI Group, most recently serving as vice president. At DCI, he spearheaded comprehensive public relations, grassroots campaigns and ballot initiatives. He previously served as communications director for former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe and Congressmen Jim Gerlach and Sean Duffy. “His background and experience are just what we need to help complement what we’re building here,” said Right Line Communications founder Brandon Moody.

Derek Thomas

Ryan, a global tax services and software provider, hires Derek Thomas as CMO. Thomas was most recently SVP, global marketing and business development at supply chain management company Blue Yonder. A trained engineer, he held technical and marketing leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Emerson Electric. At Ryan, he will serve as a member of the executive leadership team with oversight of development, implementation and execution of the copmpany’s marketing and branding strategy, creative, global communications and digital marketing. “Derek’s immense marketing and technology expertise will be integral to driving Ryan’s business forward with a keen focus on innovation and the firm’s global growth,” said Ryan global president and chief operating officer Ginny Kissling.