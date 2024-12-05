Carmel-by-the-Sea, California is looking for an agency that can provide public relations and social media services.

The Monterey County beach town, located in California's Monterey Peninsula on the Pacific coast, is about 30 minutes south of Salinas and about an hour south of San Jose. Its population is 3,220.

Visit Carmel, the non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism to Carmel-by-the-Sea, is looking for an agency specializing in PR and social media that can support the Visit Carmel brand and promote tourism to the beach-city destination.

Terms of the contract will run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The RFP period opens on January 6, 2025. Agencies interested in viewing and responding to the RFP should first complete this form. The full RFP will be emailed to responding agencies on January 6.

The deadline for RFP submissions will be 11:59 p.m. (PT) on February 7.

Questions should be sent to [email protected].

View details for the RFP here.