Will Tesla’s 2026 models come standard with a 12-inch hood ornament statue of Donald Trump?

Tesla boss Elon Musk's cozy (creepy) relationship with Trump has turned off a number of owners of the electric vehicle.

One guy told the Financial Times that "owning a Tesla feels like I’m wearing a MAGA hat." He’s switching from Tesla’s Model Y to a Lucid Gravity when his lease is up in May.

And then there is the “Anti-Elon Tesla Club.” Bumper stickers and shirts are available on Esty.

Tesla used to be the EV brand that was bought by liberal-leaning customers who wanted to do their part to cut tailpipe emissions.

Musk’s relationship with global warming-denying Trump (Elon seems more like an appendage of the president-elect than an advisor) combined with his bonkers right-wing rantings on X has tarnished Tesla’s image.

An August survey by Edmunds car research firm found that 36 percent of potential EV buyers said they were less likely to buy a Tesla because of its link to Musk.

That poll was taken well before the presidential campaign in which Musk contributed more than $275M to back Trump.

It also predated Trump appointing Musk and fellow henchman Vivek Ramaswamy to co-head the Department of Government Efficiency.

Let’s see how popular Musk will be after DOGE proposes firing half the US government workforce, slashing Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid, closing the Department of Education, and eliminating environmental regulations.

My hunch: a solid majority of respondents to an Edmunds survey conducted a year from now will not consider buying a Tesla.

Tesla stock has been trading like gangbusters, hitting an all-time high of $431 on Dec. 13.

They are bound to tank as investors begin to realize Musk’s efforts to dismantle the US government and its social programs.

Pitching renewable energy… Let’s not write off the prospects of renewable energy as Republicans take control of Washington.

A SKDK Research/HarrisX poll released Dec. 11 shows all is not lost. It found that 57 percent of Trump voters support the US investing more money in renewable energy sources.

The key to success is to pitch that investment as part of Trump’s plan for US energy independence rather than helping to improve the environment.

Cited by 26 percent of Trump voters, energy independence ranked first in their reason to back renewables. Only 17 percent said a cleaner environment was the reason to support renewables.

Doug Thornell, CEO of SKDK, said that though the incoming Trump administration has a very different approach to energy policy from the Biden White House, tailoring a winning message is the way to get results.

Hats off... Congratulations to Rochelle Ford, most recently president of Dillard University, who will succeed Roger Bolton as CEO of the Page Society at yearend.

Ford also served as dean of the School of Communications at Elon University, and chaired the PR department at the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University.

In those posts, she influenced many CCOs—a lot of them are Page members—and PR agency people.

Bolton departs Page after serving it with distinction for the past 13 years.