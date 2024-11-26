Mod Op, a Miami-based digital marketing agency with offices across the US and in Canada, acquires Image Media, an experiential and events agency known for its large-scale corporate events and campaigns. Founded in 1986, Image Media has worked with clients including Johnson & Johnson, Marriott, Heineken and PwC. The acquisition extends Mod Op’s capability to design and execute immersive events that amplify and embody larger brand messages. ModOp’s 2024 acquisitions also include Evans Hunt, LAM Design and Red Tettemer O’Connell + Partners. “As we join Mod Op, we’re excited to integrate our expertise into the fabric of what drives large-scale, robust campaigns,” said Image Media CEO and founder Ed Wollman.

Alex López Negrete

Lopez Negrete Communications, a Hispanic-owned and operated agency, announced that co-founder, president and CEO Alex López Negrete has been inducted into the American Advertising Federation Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Lopez founded the agency, which offers services including public relations, experiential & events marketing and social media, in 1985 alongside his wife and partner, Cathy. He has long been an advocate of Hispanic representation in marketing and culture and has been recognized by such organizations as the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and American Advertising Foundation. “Our clients understand that speaking to a specific demographic in-culture and in-language means more than translating copy,” Negrete said. “It means honoring and elevating our communities’ stories.”

Goucher College, a private liberal arts college located in Towson, MD, will launch a new graduate program in digital communication this fall. Goucher’s M.A. in Digital Communication has a dual focus: planning strategic communication campaigns, and learning the digital media production skills needed to execute those campaigns. The first cohort consists of 11 students, in various stages of their media careers and a few who just finished undergraduate studies. While all courses are offered in the online synchronous format at this early stage, the program will eventually offer some classes on its Towson campus, depending on student demand and enrollment.