In an era where data breaches, ransomware attacks and online privacy violations are daily news, the importance of strong cybersecurity cannot be overstated. But there’s another vital aspect of cybersecurity that often goes unnoticed: the role of public relations in maintaining the trust of consumers, businesses and governments alike.

Cybersecurity PR, when executed well, is an essential tool for fostering transparency, promoting best practices, and ensuring that the public feels secure in the hands of technology providers. Done correctly, PR not only helps mitigate the damage after a breach but also strengthens a company's reputation and its relationships with stakeholders.

1. Transparency: The Key to Rebuilding Trust

One of the most significant challenges that organizations face after a cyberattack is the erosion of trust. The public wants to know how their data is being protected and how companies will respond when an incident occurs. Cybersecurity PR done right is grounded in transparency—providing honest, clear communication without downplaying the situation.

For example, after a major breach, the first step for any company should be to communicate the breach swiftly. It’s not only about issuing a press release, but providing a detailed, easily understandable breakdown of the situation. Customers want to know when the breach occurred, how it happened and what steps the company is taking to remedy the situation.

Take the case of the 2017 Equifax data breach. In addition to the breach itself, the company was criticized for its slow response and lack of transparency. A clearer, more detailed communication strategy could have helped mitigate the damage to their reputation. A well-handled PR response could have provided stakeholders with a sense of security, offering clear steps on what the company was doing to protect consumers and prevent future breaches.

Transparency also involves showing vulnerability. Admitting mistakes and acknowledging shortcomings is not a weakness; rather, it’s a demonstration of accountability. When a company is open about the challenges it faces, it invites others to trust its commitment to improving cybersecurity in the future.

2. Preemptive Communication: Promoting Cybersecurity Best Practices

Cybersecurity PR isn’t just about responding to breaches; it’s about educating and empowering the public before an attack even occurs. Building a solid reputation for proactive cybersecurity practices can set a company apart from its competitors and help position it as a leader in protecting consumer data.

This includes educating consumers on the importance of strong passwords, safe browsing habits and other essential digital hygiene practices. It also means making sure that stakeholders are aware of the company’s own measures, such as regular security audits, encryption and staff training on cyber threats.

For instance, Microsoft and Google have made it a core part of their PR strategy to showcase their cybersecurity investments. Whether it’s through public reports detailing their security efforts or by engaging in educational campaigns, these companies use PR to highlight their proactive stance on cybersecurity. This strategy not only informs the public but also reassures users that their personal information is in safe hands.

Additionally, cybersecurity PR can take the form of crisis simulations, where companies simulate cyberattacks in order to test their response protocols and showcase their readiness to handle real-world threats. These drills, when communicated to the public, enhance the company’s credibility and illustrate their dedication to keeping their systems secure.

3. Crisis Management: Mitigating the Fallout

Even with the best preparation, breaches will still happen. The question then becomes: How does a company respond? Cybersecurity PR must pivot from a proactive approach to crisis management, balancing immediate communication with long-term strategies.

First, companies need to engage the media promptly. The media plays a vital role in shaping public opinion, so it’s important to have a designated spokesperson who is knowledgeable, calm, and prepared to address questions from the press. For instance, after the 2013 Target breach, the company’s CEO publicly addressed the issue, and the company committed to measures that would prevent future breaches. While the incident damaged Target’s reputation, the company’s PR response helped them regain consumer trust over time.

Additionally, keeping customers informed throughout the remediation process is essential. Regular updates about the progress of investigations, as well as the steps being taken to mitigate the breach's impact, should be provided. This is crucial in helping people understand that the company is actively working to fix the problem.

4. The Power of Social Media in Cybersecurity PR

Social media has changed the landscape of crisis management. It’s no longer just about issuing press releases or holding press conferences; companies now have the ability to communicate directly with consumers in real-time. This gives them the opportunity to reassure their audience, answer questions and address concerns directly on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

However, social media also carries risks. Misinformation can spread quickly, and unguarded statements can escalate a crisis. Therefore, a well-crafted social media strategy is essential for companies facing a cybersecurity crisis. Companies need to be ready to respond to inquiries promptly, using clear, concise and factual language.

When done right, cybersecurity PR isn’t just about putting out fires; it’s about building trust, providing transparency and proactively addressing potential threats. Companies that excel at cybersecurity PR are able to navigate breaches with confidence, educate the public on safe practices and emerge from crises with a stronger reputation than before.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, so too must the strategies we use to address them. It’s no longer enough to protect data behind closed doors; we must also protect our relationship with the public by communicating effectively and authentically. In doing so, we can create a safer, more secure digital world for everyone.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.