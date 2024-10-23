Abbey Overland

Abbey Overland, who served as military legislative assistant to Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, has joined Alpine Group as VP.

She worked with Ernst, a member of the Armed Services Committee, on issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act, veterans’ and foreign affairs.

Overland transitioned from Ernst's office to the Pentagon, where she was Congressional advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. She helped build Congressional support for the creation of the US Space Force.

After exiting the Pentagon, Overland became lobbyist at Palantir Technologies and head of Washington operations for Ursa Major.

Keenan Austin Reed, Alpine CEO, said Overland’s “deep understanding of defense policy and inter-agency collaboration, coupled with her commitment to bipartisanship, will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities in the defense sector.”

Alpine Group is part of Public Policy Holding Company.