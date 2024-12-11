Sarah Hodges

UKG, which provides HR, payroll, and workforce management services, hires Sarah Hodges as CMO, effective Jan. 6. Hodges is currently CMO at Procore Technologies, a construction management software company. Before that, she was VP of product management at Autodesk. At UKG, Hodges will lead brand awareness and creative experiences, product and industry marketing, field marketing, and customer advocacy and digital customer experiences. “She possesses a deep understanding of frontline worker populations and has an exceptional track record of driving transformative change to grow brand affinity across key market segments worldwide,” said UKG President, GTM, Rachel Barger.

Sarah Beth Parlier

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America brings on Sarah Beth Parlier as events & experiential production lead. Parlier comes to the agency from 160over90, where she served as supervisor, production. She has worked with such clients as Visa, Amazon, Audi and Marriott focusing on their global partnerships with organizations including the NFL, Manchester United and F1. In her new post, she will oversee all live production output at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America, ranging from the curation of media and influencer experiences to the development of large-scale consumer activations. “Her impressive background perfectly aligns with the work we do for our diverse clientele,” said M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America CEO Steph Lund.

(L-R) Isabella Morreale, Kylee Kaetzel

SolComms promotes Isabella Morreale and Kylee Kaetzel to associate VPs, a new role at the agency. Both were previously senior directors at the firm. Morreale, who was the agency’s first employee, joined the firm from Autumn Communications. She has also worked at 5WPR. Morreale is now responsible for the agency's healthcare practice, overseeing a team of five across a portfolio of HealthTech and digital health companies. “Since day one, she has been deeply involved with new business on the healthcare side and in hiring and training employees,” said SolComms founder Bruno Solari. Kaetzel, who worked at Powers PR, Autumn Communications and Lividini & Co. before joining SolComms, heads up the agency’s consumer and lifestyle accounts. In her new role, she will also be hiring the agency's first influencer/creator/celebrity and social positions.