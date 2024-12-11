Jason Angrisani

Jason Angrisani, who was most recently senior managing director, global chief marketing and communications officer at Cantor Fitzgerald, comes on board as managing director, CMO at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a financial marketing infrastructure company.

Before coming to Cantor Fitzgerald, Angrisani was CMO at Bloomberg. He has served as a marketing director at Ogilvy and a communications specialist at IBM. Angrisani is also on the ANA Business Marketing NYC board of directors

In his new position, Angrisani will oversee DTCC’s marketing & communications organization, with responsibility for global corporate image, brand strategy, digital channel engagement, lead and demand generation, web and content development, event execution, reporting, public relations, employee and client communications, and industry relations for DTCC, its subsidiaries, and their respective business lines.

“As our industry continues to undergo dynamic transformation, we look forward to Jason bringing his unique combination of experience and skills to deliver innovative marketing and communications initiatives that support growth and strengthen perceptions of DTCC,” said DTCC managing director, chief client officer Sharon Biran.